Maine

Police searching for missing Maine mom, toddler

Star Cunningham and her 3-year-old son Grayson Costain were last seen on Monday in Fairfield Center

By Marc Fortier

Fairfield Maine Police

Police in Fairfield, Maine, are searching for a missing mother and her toddler son who haven't been seen since Monday.

Fairfield police said in a social media post on Thursday that they are seeking the public's help in locating 38-year-old Star Cunningham and her 3-year-old son Grayson Costain. They were last seen on foot in Fairfield Center on Monday around 10 a.m.

Cunningham is described as 5'1" tall, weighing 100 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing black leggings when she went missing. Grayson is described as 3'6" tall, weighing about 35 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 207-453-9321.

