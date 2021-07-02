Police Searching for Missing Manchester Girl, 12

Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl from Manchester.
Olivia Weber was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday in the area of Somerville and Taylor streets, police said. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gems/beads on the hood and black ripped jeans. Olivia was also carrying a black back pack.
According to police, Olivia has light brown hair and is approximately 5’6” tall and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on the girl's whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.