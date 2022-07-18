Local

Police Searching for Missing Mass. Woman Last Seen in New Hampshire

Mary Anderson's family said that they have not had any contact with her, which is unusual, according to Harvard police

By Jake Levin

Police in Harvard, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman who went missing in New Hampshire on Saturday.

Mary Anderson, 23, was last seen in Hudson, New Hampshire, around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Harvard police said. Anderson was last seen driving a navy blue Toyota Tacoma with Massachusetts license plates 8DXW20.

Anderson's family said that they have not had any contact with her, which is unusual, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at 978-456-1212.

