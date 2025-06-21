Police searching for missing person on NH's Lake Winnipesaukee

New Hampshire State Police are searching for a person who went missing after entering the water on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford on Friday.
At 12:48 p.m. Friday, state police Marine Patrol received a report of a person who had entered the water from a boat and never resurfaced. They said Friday night that search efforts were underway in the area where the person was last seen.
No further details were released, but state police said additional updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.