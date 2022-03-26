Police Searching For Missing Woman in Taunton

Police in Taunton are seeking the public's help in finding a woman with cognitive impairments last seen on Friday.

Maria Goncalves Pereira, 53, was last see on Friday around 5 p.m. leaving her residence on Beacon Street in Taunton, according to local police, who say that she suffers from cognitive impairments which could make it difficult for her to find her way home.

Pereira was first reported missing around 7 p.m. Friday.

Taunton Police said that the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) Search and Rescue was assisting in its search for Pereira.

Anyone who has information as to Pereira's whereabouts is asked to contact Taunton Police and 508-823-5000.