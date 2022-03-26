Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Taunton

Police Searching For Missing Woman in Taunton

Maria Goncalves Pereira, 53, was last seen on Friday at her residence in Taunton

By Jake Levin

Taunton Police

Police in Taunton are seeking the public's help in finding a woman with cognitive impairments last seen on Friday.

Maria Goncalves Pereira, 53, was last see on Friday around 5 p.m. leaving her residence on Beacon Street in Taunton, according to local police, who say that she suffers from cognitive impairments which could make it difficult for her to find her way home.

Pereira was first reported missing around 7 p.m. Friday.

Taunton Police said that the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) Search and Rescue was assisting in its search for Pereira.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who has information as to Pereira's whereabouts is asked to contact Taunton Police and 508-823-5000.

This article tagged under:

TauntonMassachusettsTaunton PoliceMaria Goncalves PereiraMissing Taunton Woman
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us