Police searching for 2 people who stole dog in Dorchester

Bodega, a French bulldog, wandered away from the area and was picked up by two individuals on a scooter who were last seen with the dog in the area of ​​Quincy and Ceylon streets, police said.

By Aixa Sepúlveda

Boston Police Department

Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify two individuals in relation to the theft of a dog in Dorchester on Wednesday.

Police released a photo of the two people wanted in connection with the case and asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

