3 Arrested After Massive Manhunt in Braintree

Three suspects are in custody in Braintree, Massachusetts, after they fled a vehicle and led police on a chase Tuesday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police said they had been searching for a man wanted for a shooting in Plymouth last month.

The suspects have been identified as 20-year-old Melik Harrison of Plymouth, 25-year-old Dennis Ortiz of Boston and 25-year-old Matthew Gardner-Toney of Boston.

At least one of the men is the subject of an investigation into a Plymouth shooting, police said. All three have been charged with trespassing on railroad tracks.

Harrison has three outstanding warrants -- one for possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card and disorderly conduct; one for assault and battery on a family member over 60 and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and one for two counts each of possession and distribution of a Class B substance, as well as driving with a suspended license.

"There is a serious warrant that is issued for one of the suspects. I believe the driver of the vehicle," Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said earlier. We believe they were dangerous."

During a search Tuesday afternoon, police said a vehicle was dumped on Allen Street in Braintree and three suspects fled on foot. One suspect was taken into custody.

A ground and aerial search took place for the other suspects by police, K9 units and the state police Air Wing.

The suspects were eventually taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. under a bridge.

"We didn't know if they were armed so we had a big response from multiple agencies and it was a long search. It was about two hours," Dubois said.

During the search, Braintree High School delayed dismissal for nearly an hour because of the police situation.

The MBTA said the search temporarily impacted the Commuter Rail. Authorities said due to the activity, the Greenbush Train from South Station had stopped near Weymouth Landing.

It was not immediately clear if the suspects had attorneys.