Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Tewksbury

Police Searching for Teenager Last Seen in Tewksbury

Jared Shairs was last seen in gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white Nike shoes around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police say

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A 17-year-old boy went missing Saturday after being seen at a Massachusetts state hospital juvenile program in Tewksbury, police said.

Jared Shairs, who was last seen about 4:30 p.m., is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 190 pounds with long, blond hair, Tewksbury police said. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white Nike shoes. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said he may have connections to Beverly and Lynn. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Norwood 2 hours ago

Shelter-in-Place Ordered for Part of Norwood, Mass.

umass 4 hours ago

UMass Wins Its First NCAA Hockey Championship in Dominant Frozen Four Final

Anyone with information about Shairs is asked to call police. 

This article tagged under:

Tewksburymissing personTewksbury Policejared shairs
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us