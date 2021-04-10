Police Searching for Teenager Last Seen in Tewksbury

A 17-year-old boy went missing Saturday after being seen at a Massachusetts state hospital juvenile program in Tewksbury, police said.
Jared Shairs, who was last seen about 4:30 p.m., is 5-foot-7 and weighs around 190 pounds with long, blond hair, Tewksbury police said. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white Nike shoes.
Police said he may have connections to Beverly and Lynn.
Anyone with information about Shairs is asked to call police.