A 16-year-old girl has been missing from Warren, Massachusetts, since Wednesday night, police said, asking for the public's help in finding her.

Olivia Boyd was last seen at her home on Liberty Street about 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said on Facebook. She'd been wearing a green hoodie that said "Maine" on the front, and has pink-and-purple hair.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police asked anyone with information about Olivia, including anyone with video surveillance of Liberty Street, to contact them at 413-436-9595.