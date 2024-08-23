Newburyport

Police searching for vehicle in Newburyport hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Anyone with any video or information about the incident should contact Inspector Chris McDonald at cmcdonald@newburyportpolice.com

By Staff Reports

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A vehicle hit a bicyclist earlier this week in Newburyport, Massachusetts, and then took off, police said, asking for the public's help in finding the vehicle.

The incident occurred at about 4:43 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pond and High streets, according to Newburyport police, who said three bicyclists were traveling east in the bike lane on High Street.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The second bicyclist was hit by a vehicle that was traveling west on High Street and turning left onto Pond Street when it struck the cyclist, police said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The vehicle was described as a newer model Mini Cooper, possibly Clubman model, with a grey/green color, according to police.

While the cyclist was being helped, the car drove away down Pond Street towards Route 1, police said. They said the vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side and may have a New Hampshire registration.

Anyone with any video or information about the incident should contact Inspector Chris McDonald at cmcdonald@newburyportpolice.com.

More Massachusetts news

Taunton 14 hours ago

1 dead after house fire in Taunton

Massachusetts 20 hours ago

Pharmacist pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan deaths from meningitis outbreak

Massachusetts Aug 20

Search for Mass. man who went missing while vacationing in Hilton Head enters 5th day

This article tagged under:

Newburyport
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us