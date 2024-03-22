Police seek suspects in Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade assault

Police say they are looking for four suspects believed to have been involved in an assault during last Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston.

Boston police released photos of three of the suspects on Friday. A fourth suspect was not pictured. They said the assault occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday in the area of East 2nd and M streets.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to District C-6 Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individuals in Relation to an Assault and Battery in South Boston https://t.co/k86xShu0op pic.twitter.com/SBVxBDIilR — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 22, 2024

No further details about the incident were released, but police did confirm that the suspects are the same ones seen in a disturbing video of a fight at Medal of Honor Park that circulated on social media in the days after the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

NBC10 Boston obtained video of the fight, which showed at least three people assaulting a man, who then tumbles down an embankment, gets kicked and smashes into a fence, before having things thrown at him.

Mayor Michelle Wu is weighing in after City Councilor Ed Flynn floated the idea of moving the St. Patrick's Day Parade out of South Boston.

The violence, drinking and destruction of public property associated with Sunday's parade has led City Councilor Ed Flynn to suggest moving the iconic parade out of South Boston.

"Over the last several years, it's turned into a place for people to come to party for three days," Flynn said this week. "It's a Mardi Gras atmosphere."

Anyone with information about the four suspects is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.