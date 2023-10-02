Police seek driver in Manchester, NH, hit-and-run

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in the city on Saturday and now the search is on for the driver.

Manchester police say the 48-year-old was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Hayward and Elm streets when he was hit around 4:45 a.m. The driver left the scene, and police weren't called in until around 30 minutes later.

The victim has serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say surveillance footage shows the suspect vehicle, possibly a grey or silver 2018-2021 Chevy Equinox, making a left turn onto Hayward from Elm Street, and hitting the man in the crosswalk.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The vehicle involved may have damage to the front bumper, hood and windshield. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call police at 603-792-5446 or make an anonymous tip to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.