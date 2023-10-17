Police seek driver who struck 11-year-old bicyclist in East Bridgewater

A driver is accused of hitting an 11-year-old girl on a bicycle and then leaving the scene near an elementary school in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, over the weekend, according to police.

Authorities say the girl was hit while riding a path that leads from Route 18 to the back parking lot at Central Elementary School on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. She was not seriously hurt, but the SUV pushed her about 60 feet.

Witnesses said the driver, who was female and wearing blue scrubs, got out of the car and spoke to the girl, then left. The vehicle involved as a blue SUV, possibly a 2023-2024 blue Lexus NX. Investigators believe the driver was trying to use the parking lot as a cut-through to Bedford Street.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the East Bridgewater Police Department at 508- 378-7223.