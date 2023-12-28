Massachusetts

Police seek help finding Methuen woman missing more than 10 days

Leticia Alvez, 37, was last seen on Dec. 17, Methuen police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Methuen Police

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are turning to the public as they look for a 37-year-old woman who has been missing for more than 10 days.

Methuen police say Leticia Alvez was last seen in a gray jumpsuit on Merrimack Street, around 9:30 am. on Dec. 17.

Alvez was reported missing the following day, on Dec. 18.

Ten days later, police have asked the public for help as they search for Alvez, who is described as about 5'4 tall and 136 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.

