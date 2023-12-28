Police seek help finding Methuen woman missing more than 10 days

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, are turning to the public as they look for a 37-year-old woman who has been missing for more than 10 days.

Methuen police say Leticia Alvez was last seen in a gray jumpsuit on Merrimack Street, around 9:30 am. on Dec. 17.

Alvez was reported missing the following day, on Dec. 18.

Ten days later, police have asked the public for help as they search for Alvez, who is described as about 5'4 tall and 136 pounds.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8698.