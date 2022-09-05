Police Seek Help ID'ing Reckless Dirtbikers in Sandwich

Authorities in Sandwich, Massachusetts are asking the public for help identifying three off-road dirtbikers accused of recklessly driving their vehicles on a main road.

A video shared by the Sandwich Police Department on its Facebook page shows the dirtbikers in action on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town on Sunday around 2:45 p.m.

In the video, the riders can be seen riding along the side of the road, as well as crossing over to the opposite lane facing oncoming traffic.

"Pease help us identify these individuals before they hurt themselves or someone else," the police department wrote in its post on Facebook.

Anyone with information surrounding the dirtbikers is asked to contact Sandwich Police at 508-888-1212.