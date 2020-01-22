Police Seek Help Locating Missing Nashua Teen

Police in New Hampshire need the public's help locating a missing/runaway 13-year-old girl last seen in Nashua.

Tieah Efthimiou was last seen in the area of Lock Street, according to police.

Efthimiou is described at 5'2", 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, a red shirt, blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Efthimiou's whereabouts is asked to contact Nashua police at 603-594-3500.