Saugus

Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Hurt Man on Route 1 in Saugus

The crash on Route 1 southbound at Route 99 left a Gloucester man with serious injuries, state police said

By Melissa Buja

Saugus Pedestrian Hit and Run
Massachusetts State Police

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car that then fled the scene Wednesday morning, Massachusetts State Police said, asking for the public's help identifying the car's driver.

The crash, which was captured on surveillance video, happened on Route 1 southbound at Route 99 at 10:17 a.m., police said.

A 24-year-old Gloucester man who works in the area was hit by the white senda as he was getting a barrel that had blown into the roadway, according to police. The driver continued on to Route 99 without stopping.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A nearby camera captured an image of the vehicle, which police believe may have been a Nissan Sentra. The vehicle is suspected to have front-end and undercarriage damage, police said.

Anyone that has information on the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact state police at 978-538-6161.

