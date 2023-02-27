Toddler Safe; Police Seek Person Who Stole Honda Pilot With Her Inside

Authorities are searching for a person who stole a vehicle with a toddler in the back seat Monday in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

State police said shortly before 10 p.m. that 22-month-old Emma Buth had been dropped off at Lawrence Hospital. She is safe, they said.

Just after 8:15 p.m., police in Lawrence told the Massachusetts State Police that a 2011 Honda Pilot had been stolen on South Broadway. The young girl was inside the vehicle.

Police were continuing their search for the suspect after the child was found.

The Honda Pilot has Massachusetts license plates reading "2MKK26." The vehicle is believed to have front end damage.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.