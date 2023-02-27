Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lawrence

Toddler Safe; Police Seek Person Who Stole Honda Pilot With Her Inside

Police say a 22-month-old girl was in the back seat of a 2011 Honda Pilot with Massachusetts license plates reading "2MKK26" when it was stolen in Lawrence, Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police

Authorities are searching for a person who stole a vehicle with a toddler in the back seat Monday in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

State police said shortly before 10 p.m. that 22-month-old Emma Buth had been dropped off at Lawrence Hospital. She is safe, they said.

Just after 8:15 p.m., police in Lawrence told the Massachusetts State Police that a 2011 Honda Pilot had been stolen on South Broadway. The young girl was inside the vehicle.

Police were continuing their search for the suspect after the child was found.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Honda Pilot has Massachusetts license plates reading "2MKK26." The vehicle is believed to have front end damage.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.

This article tagged under:

lawrenceMassachusettsmissing person
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us