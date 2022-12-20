Police Seek Man Accused of Killing 5-Month-Old Puppy in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are trying to track down a man accused of killing a 5-month-old pitbull puppy.

William Farnsworth, 29, is accused of attacking and killing the animal on Saturday.

Farnsworth is wanted on charges of animal cruelty, witness tampering and falsifying evidence.

Anyone with information on this case or Farnsworth's whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

