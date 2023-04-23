Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Police Seek Man Suspected in Roxbury Knife Attack

Boston Police Department

Boston Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a knife attack that occurred earlier this month in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police released images of a man they say was involved in an assault that occurred on Monday, April 10 shortly before 5p.m. in the area of 301 Warren Street.

Police describe the suspect as having long dreadlocks, and having a skateboard. According to police, the man frequents the parking lot of the Washington Street Park Mall, and the immediate surrounding area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boston Police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us