Police Seek Man Wanted in Woburn Double Stabbing

Authorities are looking for a man they say attacked another man and a pregnant woman last week in Woburn, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said 24-year-old Tyler Olivier is wanted in the Aug. 4 attack at a Washington Street home.

Olivier is accused of stabbing and slashing the victims outside the home where they rent an apartment, authorities said. He allegedly fled the scene in a white Jeep Summit that was later found in Connecticut.

The knife was found at the scene, said investigators, who did not give any detail about the victims' conditions.

Olivier is described as being about 6'1 and between 190 and 230 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a muscular build, authorities said.

Investigators say Olivier has ties to Connecticut, Florida and California.

Charges Olivier is facing include two counts of assault to murder, assault nad battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant victim, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Woburn Police Department at 781-933-1212. No one who sees Olivier should attempt to approach him, authorities said.