Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself to Teen Girls at MBTA Station

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of teenage girls at the MBTA's State Street Station earlier this week.

MBTA Transit Police said the incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound platform of the downtown Boston MBTA station.

They said a group of school children, all age 14 and female, said a man exposed himself to them.

Police released three surveillance photos of the suspect, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at (617) 222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.