Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Police Seek Man Who Exposed Himself to Teen Girls at MBTA Station

The incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound platform of State Street Station

By Marc Fortier

MBTA Transite Police

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a group of teenage girls at the MBTA's State Street Station earlier this week.

MBTA Transit Police said the incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound platform of the downtown Boston MBTA station.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They said a group of school children, all age 14 and female, said a man exposed himself to them.

Police released three surveillance photos of the suspect, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call them at (617) 222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

More Massachusetts stories

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Massachusetts COVID Booster Eligibility Expands as Cases Continue to Spike

Massachusetts 14 hours ago

Mass. State Trooper Who Refused COVID Vaccine Hands in Her Badge

This article tagged under:

BOSTONmbtaMBTA Transit Policestate street station
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us