Boston

Police seek man who robbed East Boston markets with gun, machete

Both armed robberies occurred last weekend

Boston Police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed two East Boston markets last weekend while armed with a gun and a machete.

The two armed robberies took place on Saturday, Nov. 2, police said. The first occurred at 9:48 p.m. at the East Boston Corner Market at 83 Bennington St., and the second occurred seven minutes later, at 9:55 p.m., at East Coast Variety at 223 London St.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a gun and a machete, police said, and speaks both English and Spanish. He was wearing a jacket inside out with a Honda logo on it.

Police say anyone who sees the man should not approach him because he could be armed, but should instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call 617-343-4234. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIPS" to 27463.

