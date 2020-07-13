Local

Police Seek Missing 14-Year-Old Girl From Concord, NH

Concord Police

Police in Concord, New Hampshire, are asking the public for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ashley Geschwinder was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at her Concord home.

Geschwinder is described as being between 5'1 and 5'5 and between 110 and 120 pounds with a light complexion. She has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair with faded purple highlights. She has a mole or birthmark on the right side of her top lip, according to police.

It is believed that Geschwinder was wearing black shorts and a red tank top with spaghetti straps, as well as brown sandals similar to Birkenstocks, when she went missing. Police also say she was likely carrying a black and gray string back sack.

She is not believed to have her cellphone with her.

Police said there has been an unconfirmed sighting of her in the area of Farmington, Maine, but she still may be in the Concord area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-225-8600.

