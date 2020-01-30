Police Seek Missing Man From Concord, Mass.

Police in Concord, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who went missing Thursday morning.
Carl Proper, a 74-year-old man, went for a walk around 10 a.m. and did not return home.
Police shared a surveillance photo of Proper taken around 10:45 a.m. at Concord Center.
Proper is described as being about 5'11 with a slight build. He was wearing a blue coat and a dark knit hat at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call 978-318-3400.