Police Seek Missing Man From Concord, Mass.

Police in Concord, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who went missing Thursday morning.

Carl Proper, a 74-year-old man, went for a walk around 10 a.m. and did not return home.

Police shared a surveillance photo of Proper taken around 10:45 a.m. at Concord Center.

Proper is described as being about 5'11 with a slight build. He was wearing a blue coat and a dark knit hat at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-318-3400.