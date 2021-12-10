Police Seek Missing Man Last Seen in Concord, NH

Police in Concord, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.
Authorities said Friday that 66-year-old Vincent Crawford had last been seen one week earlier on Dec. 3 at a restaurant on Loudon Road.
Crawford is described as being about 6'2 and 240 pounds. Police say he typically wears a baseball cap and boots.
When he was last seen, Crawford was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 603-225-8600.