New Hampshire

Police Seek Missing Man Last Seen in Concord, NH

Concord Police

Police in Concord, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Authorities said Friday that 66-year-old Vincent Crawford had last been seen one week earlier on Dec. 3 at a restaurant on Loudon Road.

Crawford is described as being about 6'2 and 240 pounds. Police say he typically wears a baseball cap and boots.

When he was last seen, Crawford was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-225-8600.

