Police Seek Missing Sharon Woman

Police in Sharon, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who went missing from a group home Monday.

Ianna Daly, a 27-year-old Sharon woman, left the home around 12:30 p.m.

Daly is described as being about 5'1 with a medium build and tattoos on her left hand and neck.

When she was last seen, Daly was wearing a bonnet, a blue nightgown, a black coat and pink slippers, police said.

According to police, Daly frequents coffee shops and has access to public transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-784-1487.