Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Police Seek Missing Sharon Woman

Sharon Police

Police in Sharon, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who went missing from a group home Monday.

Ianna Daly, a 27-year-old Sharon woman, left the home around 12:30 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Daly is described as being about 5'1 with a medium build and tattoos on her left hand and neck.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

18 mins ago

Cleanup Continues Following Rare Vt. Tornado

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Confirms 1,464 New COVID Cases, 15 More Deaths

When she was last seen, Daly was wearing a bonnet, a blue nightgown, a black coat and pink slippers, police said.

According to police, Daly frequents coffee shops and has access to public transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-784-1487.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing personSharon
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us