Police seek missing Sturbridge man

Sturbridge Police Department

Police in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who has been missing since last week and may be in danger.

Authorities say 29-year-old Austin Schepper of Sturbridge was last seen Feb. 11. Since then, he has not appeared at work, and his cellphone has not been active, with all calls going to voicemail.

The Sturbridge Police Department put out an update Thursday, saying Schepper is now considered missing and endangered.

Police describe Schepper as being a 5'10 white man with brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators note that Schepper has a valid license to carry a firearm and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sturbridge police at 508-453-7589 or Massachusetts State Police at 508-832-9124.

