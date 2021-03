New Hampshire State Police are looking for a missing woman from Lincoln.

Thirty-three-year-old Maggie Victoria Borrero was last seen Monday on Main Street.

Borrero is described as being a 5'5, 110-pound Hispanic woman with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to police, Borrero has a strong New York accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-419-0040.