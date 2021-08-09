Police Seek Missing Woman Last Seen in Hampton, NH

Police are looking for a missing woman last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Twenty-two-year-old Madison Schmitt was last seen Saturday night on the beach near Bernie's Beach Bar, the Hampton Police Department said Sunday night.

Schmitt is described as being about 5'7 and 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police did not say what she was wearing when she was last seen.

"Despite some mixed information on social media, Maddison has not been found as of 11:30pm on August 8th," police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-929-4444 Ext. 0.