Worcester police seek mother and toddler, say child might be in danger

18-month-old Liyana Collins is believed to be with her mother, according to authorities

By Marc Fortier

Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her 1-year-old daughter who they believe might be in danger.

In a Facebook post shortly after 9 p.m., Worcester police said they are seeking the public's assistance in finding Amanda Collins and her 18-month-old daughter Liyana.

They said Liyana has been entered into the system as missing. They believe she is with her mother and might be in danger.

Police said attempts to get in touch with Amanda have been unsuccessful. She was last seen in an apartment on Belmont Street.

Anyone with information about Amanda or Liyana's location is asked to call 911 or 508-799-8606.

