Police Seek Person of Interest in Deadly Chelsea Shooting

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a woman Thursday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was shot in the head on Garfield Avenue. Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes released a photo of a person of interest who investigators are searching for.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"This is a pretty horrific scene, and anytime there’s an aggravated assault and someone gets hurt, it’s very distressful that someone passes away," Kyes said. "I’m at a loss for words."

The person was last seen on foot on Wesley Street running toward the parkway, Kyes said.

You can see from the surveillance image they have long blond hair in a pony tail and were wearing a black puffy coat.

Police said they don't know if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she later died. No further information was immediately available.