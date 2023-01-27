Police Seek Person of Interest in South Station Assault

Transit police with the MBTA have launched an investigation, as they seek identification for a person of interest from a reported assault at South Station on Wednesday.

Authorities with the T have asked for the public's help in identifying the person of interest, who they posted photos of on social media.

Identification Wanted: Person of Interest re Assault&Battery DW Taser/Knife at #MBTA South Station on 1/25 7PM: PLEASE take a good look. Recognize him ? Contact TPD Detectives w/any info 617-222-1050 or anonymously via our SeeSay app. pic.twitter.com/XtNCYh3335 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 27, 2023

Transit police referred to the incident as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, noting a "taser/knife." It's unclear if one or both of those weapons were allegedly involved, or if police were unsure about the weapon used in the reported assault.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officers have asked that anyone with information reach out to detectives at 617-222-1050, or report anonymously with the SeeSay app.