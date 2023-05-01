Local

Boston

Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing Dorchester Woman

Fifty-nine-year-old Christine Meeker was last seen on April 24

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

Boston police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Dorchester woman.

Christine Meeker, 59, was last seen a week ago, on April 24 around 2 p.m., in the area of 20 Thetford Avenue, police said.

She is described as being about 5'3" tall and was last seen wearing pink sweatpants and yellow Crocs. Police said she suffers from mental health issues.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 or Boston police at 617-343-4712. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

