Police seek public's help locating missing Worcester woman

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from Worcester, Massachusetts.
Worcester police say 39-year-old Alicia Fernandes was last seen on Lincoln Street and has not spoken with her family.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
She is described as being 4'11" tall, with brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 508-799-8606.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.