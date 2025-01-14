Massachusetts

Police seek public's help locating missing Worcester woman

Alicia Fernandes was last seen on Lincoln Street and has not spoken with her family

By Marc Fortier

Worcester Police

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester police say 39-year-old Alicia Fernandes was last seen on Lincoln Street and has not spoken with her family.

She is described as being 4'11" tall, with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 508-799-8606.

