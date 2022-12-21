Local

Police Seek Public's Help to ID Man Following Assault in Back Bay Parking Garage

Boston Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in connection with an assault that occurred in a parking garage in the Back Bay.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after 5p.m. on Monday inside the parking garage at 100 Clarendon Street.

According to police, the female victim reported that the man physically and indecently assaulted her. The victim reportedly fought off the alleged attacker, and the man ran away toward Stuart Street before police arrived. The victim was taking to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings and avoid walking alone, especially in the evening.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Boston Police.

