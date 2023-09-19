Police seek suspect accused of stabbing man in the neck inside Wendy's restaurant

A 29-year-old man is expected to survive after being stabbed in the neck during a fight inside a Wendy's restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday night.

Manchester police said they were called to the Wendy's at 675 South Willow St. around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

When the officers arrived, they found the victim inside the restaurant, suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to his neck. The victim told police he was inside the Wendy's when a woman he knew walked in and they started talking. A short time later, he said a man they both knew came in carrying a knife. There was an altercation between the two men and the victim was stabbed.

The suspect then ran out of the restaurant, still carrying the knife.

Police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Jay Mouncey, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He faces multiple charges, including first degree assault with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and criminal threatening.

Anyone with information about Mouncey's whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.