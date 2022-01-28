Police Seek Suspect in Fatal South Shore Plaza Shooting

Police announced Friday that they have issued a warrant for the arrest of a Maynard man wanted for murder in the shooting death of another man at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, last weekend.

Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, is wanted for the murder of 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley on Saturday, Jan. 22.

“A murder arrest warrant has issued for Julius Hammond-Desir for shooting and killing Dijoun Beasley at the South Shore Plaza on Saturday,” Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “Massachusetts State Police Homicide detectives assigned to my office have been working with Braintree Police since the Saturday attack, and we are now in a position to request the public’s assistance.”

