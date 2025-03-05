Police seek suspect seen breaking into South Boston business

Police are trying to identify a suspect seen on surveillance footage breaking into a South Boston business.

Investigators said it happened sometime between 10 a.m. On Thursday, Feb. 27 and 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 on East Broadway.

The break-in caused significant damage to the business, according to police, including a security TV ripped off a wall, shattered alcohol bottles, and a broken safe handle. The thief also reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from two cash registers.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect, armed with a shovel, in an office space of the business.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call District C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742. or make an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers Tip Line.