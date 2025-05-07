Massachusetts

Police seek suspects who broke into office, stole baseballs signed by Sox legends

The incident reportedly occurred on the night of May 3

By Marc Fortier

Plymouth Police

Police in Plymouth, Massachusetts, are looking to identify two suspects who allegedly broke into a local office, pouring syrup and coke over electronics, leaving racial slurs and stealing baseballs signed by former Boston Red Sox players David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Curt Schilling and the late Tim Wakefield.

Plymouth police said the break in occurred on the night of May 3. The two suspects were described as males between 5'6" and 5'7" tall, wearing hooded sweatshirts and black masks.

"They poured syrup and coke over the electronics throughout the office causing a significant amount of damage," police said in a Facebook post Tuesday. "They left several racial slurs around the offices. Before leaving they stole five baseballs. Each baseball was signed by a member of the Boston Red Sox. The victim could only remember four of the signatures, David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia, Tim Wakefield, and Curt Schilling."

Together, police said the baseballs are valued at over $1,000 total.

Anyone who recognizes any of the suspects or comes across anyone selling baseballs with the aforementioned signatures is asked to call Plymouth police at 508-830-4218, Ext. 15428 or email whyte@plymouthpolice.com.

