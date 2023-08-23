Police seek suspects who stole elderly woman's wallet, spent $2,000

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are seeking the public's help to find two suspects who allegedly stole an elderly woman's wallet and then used her debit card to rack up over $2,000 in purchases.

Manchester police said a 75-year-old woman had het wallet stolen while shopping at a local grocery store on Saturday, Aug. 5. The two suspects approached her as she was shopping, with one distracting her while the other stole her wallet.

The woman's debit card was then used at a local CVS store, where more than $2,000 in purchases were made.

Police released surveillance images of the two suspects on Wednesday.

Source: Manchester NH Police

Anyone who can identify the suspects or who has any information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Jeremy Ward at 603-792-5507 or by email at jward@manchesternh.gov.