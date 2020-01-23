Police Seek ‘Suspicious’ Man Who Tried Talking to Kids at Whitman Bus Stop

Police are looking to speak with a man who they say attempted to talk to children waiting at a bus stop in Whitman, Massachusetts, Thursday morning.

A parent told Whitman police about a suspicious man talking to children about 8:15 a.m. at a bus stop on Beulah Street., according to the department.

After the man, who was in a gray SUV, talked to the children and the children boarded the bus, he followed it into nearby Abington, the parent told police.

When Whitman police notified Abington police, Abington authorities said they had a similar incident reported to them last Wednesday, according to Whitman police.

Authorities are now looking to speak with the man driving the gray SUV.

At no time did the man make physical contact with the children and there was one parent at the bus stop during the incident, police said.

Parents at Whitman-Hanson Regional School District have been notified of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is urged to contact Whitman police at 781-447-1212.