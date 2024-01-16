Massachusetts

Police seek to ID man wanted in Roxbury aggravated assault

Boston police say this man is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 26, in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street in Roxbury

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police

Boston police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in the city's Roxbury neighborhood last month.

Police released a picture on Monday, Jan. 15, and said the person is wanted for an incident that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Seaver Street.

The suspect may frequent the Mattapan area, police said.

Additional details on the assault were not provided Monday. It remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact police at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

