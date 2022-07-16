Police Seek to ID Person of Interest in MBTA Station Attack in Dorchester

Transit police detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a man in connection to an assault at an MBTA station in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month.

MBTA transit police officers and Boston EMS responded to Savin Hill station around 7:30 p.m. on July 8 for a report of an unresponsive man on the platform. Arriving EMS and officers found a man with apparent trauma to his face and chest. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Through a subsequent investigation, detectives determined the victim was physically assaulted by another man while inside the station. Transit police say the victim may know the man who attacked him. No further details were released.

Police released a photo of the person of interest on Friday, asking the public to take a close look.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Identification wanted !! Do you recognize this person of interest regarding a serious physical assault which occurred at the #MBTA's Savin Hill station. Please contact us w/any info. TY https://t.co/pKHRHXzyZA pic.twitter.com/GfxHCNX2wE — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 15, 2022

Anyone with information on the man's identity or his whereabouts is asked to call the criminal investigation unit a 617-222-1050, or send an anonymous text to 873873.