Boston

Police seek to identify masked suspects in armed home invasion in Dorchester

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon at an address on Adams Street

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in connection with an armed home invasion in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood earlier this week.

Boston police released two photos Wednesday of a pair of suspects in a Tuesday afternoon home invasion at an address on Adams Street.

The first suspect is described as a man with a heavy build who was wearing a high-visibility neon yellow jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt with an American flag print on the front, a white, hard-shell helmet, dark-colored jeans, black sneakers with white soles, a black mask and carrying a black string cinch bag with white drawstrings.

The second suspect is described as a man with a thin build who was wearing a reversible navy blue, white and red knit Boston Red Sox winter hat, a matte black puffy jacket, dark blue jeans, black sneakers and a black mask.

Anyone with information on their identities is being asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4742. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

