Police Seek Vehicle in Hit-and-Run Crash That Seriously Injured 8-Year-Old

Police released new information Tuesday about a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old boy last weekend in Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

The crash took place just before 9:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Yarmouth police. The 8-year-old was on his scooter on Higgins Crowell Road, near an office park north of Abells Road, with his grandmother and two siblings, at the time.

The boy, who was conscious and alert, was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, where he continues to recover.

The vehicle involved, a silver-colored, midsized silver Mercedes SUV with tinted windows, sustained some passenger side right front damage, including a broken lens on either the headlight or blinker light, police said. It isn't know if there was any additional damage to the vehicle.

Police released new surveillance images of the SUV on Tuesday, and issued a plea for Yarmouth residents in the area of Abells Road and Berry Avenue to check their home surveillance cameras for any images that may help police find the vehicle.

Yarmouth Police

Anyone with video footage recorded on Aug. 20 around the time of the crash can call Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445, ext. 0.