Police need the public's help finding a teenager last seen Wednesday night in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Jada Carlson, 14, of North Attleboro, was last seen leaving a home in Attleboro at about 10 p.m., local police said.

Carlson is described as 5'5", 135 pounds with a medium build and has brown eyes with long brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a lavender shirt and black-and-white leggings, according to police.

Anyone with information on Carlson's whereabouts is urged to contact Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.