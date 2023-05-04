Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Newton

Police Seek Woman Who Stabbed Man in Newton Road Rage Incident

A woman got out of a car and stabbed a man at the Daly Rink in Newton during a road rage incident, according to Massachusetts State Police

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

Massachusetts State Police say they are looking for a woman who stabbed a man in a road rage incident Thursday night in Newton.

The stabbing happened at the Daly Rink along the Charles River on Nonantum Road, police said. Troopers responded around 9:15 p.m.

The victim suffered superficial injuries and was taken to an area hospital, police said.

According to investigators, the woman got out of her vehicle and stabbed the man. Authorities are working to identify her.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

NewtonMassachusettsstabbingroad rage
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us