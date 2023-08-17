Police seeking 2 Worcester kids they say were kidnapped by their mom

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in locating two children they say were kidnapped by a non-custodial parent on Thursday.

Worcester police said they are trying to locate 47-year-old Tiffany Cancel, who they said took her two biological children from a Massachusetts Department of Children and Families facility on Brussel Street about 1:35 p.m. The two children believed to be with her are 11-year-old Joaquin Cancel and 9-year-old Avery Cancel.

Joaquin was last seen wearing white sneakers, red and blue pants and a light blue T-shirt, police said.

Avery was wearing multi-colored shorts, a grey T-short with Sonic the Hedgehog on it and blue Crocs.

Source: Worcester Police

They are believed to be driving in a white Buick Rendezvous SUV with New Jersey license plates B50RYX.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

While an Amber Alert was not expected to be issued, since not all criteria have been met, Cancel "did not have permission to take the children," Worcester police spokesman Lt. Sean Murtha said at a brief news conference, calling it "a very concerning situation."

Asked if he believed the children were in danger, Murtha said, "I can't say specifically what's going on with them and their mother. I can say that any time somebody's with someone who's not their custodial guardian, there's always an element of danger."

Police have notified surrounding states about the kidnapping, including in New Jersey, given the SUV's license plate.

Murtha asked the public to "keep an eye out" for the family.