Police Seeking Driver Who Struck Person in Hit-and-Run Near Acton Cemetery

A person was struck in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said, asking for the public's help finding the driver responsible.

A dark-colored Ford Econoline van may have been the vehicle that hit the person on Concord Road between 11:30 and 11:50 a.m. Monday near Woodlawn Cemetery, local police said in a Facebook post.

The post didn't share information about the condition of the person who was hit. NBC10 Boston is reaching out for more information.

Police said the vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run has damage to its front on the passenger side. It may be a 1997 to 2002 model Econoline.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call police at 978-929-7711.